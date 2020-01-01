Laura Dern used her own divorce lawyer to prepare for Marriage Story role

Laura Dern looked to the divorce lawyer she used following the break-up of her own marriage to prepare for her Oscar-nominated role in Marriage Story.

The actress has become an Oscars frontrunner for her role as feisty divorce attorney Nora Fanshaw following her Best Supporting Actress wins at the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards - and she may have top celebrity lawyer Laura Wasser to thank.

Wasser, who has represented the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Garner and Kim Kardashian, assisted Dern during her split from musician Ben Harper in 2012, and revealed she helped her former client make the role more authentic.

"I don't think I gave her any specific advice; I think we just talked things through," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I hope she wins the Oscar, I really do."

The Big Little Lies star shares two children with her musician ex - son Ellery, 18, and daughter Jaya, 15. In 2010, Harper filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, but the pair briefly reconciled. Dern restarted legal proceedings in 2012, with the divorce finalised in September 2013.

Elsewhere in the interview, Wasser revealed she allowed Marriage Story director Noah Baumbach to shoot the Netflix project in her offices.

"When he (Baumbach) decided to write this and shoot this movie, he said, 'Do you think we can use some of the conference rooms in your office for the scenes?'" she explained.

And the finished film proved so real that Wasser confessed she found it difficult to watch.

"It was like, 'I hope I can bill for watching this two-hour movie, because I feel like I'm right back at my job!'" she quipped.