NEWS Terry Jones has died Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Monty Python' actor - who suffered from dementia - has passed away at the age of 77, his agent has confirmed.



The tragic news comes over four years after Terry was diagnosed with dementia, having initially sparked concern when he struggled to remember his lines for the comedy troupe's reunion shows in 2014.



Last September, fellow 'Python' Michael Palin revealed Terry no longer recognised him.



The 76-year-old star said: "The last time I saw him I don't think he recognised me. We knew each other well. It feels like a part of yourself isn't there any more."



However, Michael can still see flashes of his old friend and was delighted when he read Terry some extracts from their book 'Dr Fegg's Encyclopaedia Of All World Knowledge' and his pal only laughed at his own jokes.



Michael said: "At a certain moment Terry began to really laugh, the way he used to laugh.



"That was a great moment. But what made it so wonderful was that he only laughed at the bits he'd written. And I thought, 'that shows there's a bit of Terry still there'."



Jones, 77, was diagnosed with Primary Progressive Aphasia, a form of frontotemporal dementia (FTD) that impairs the sufferer's ability to speak and communicate, in 2015 .



The surviving members of Monty Python reunited for 10 live shows at The O2 arena in London in 2014, and it was then that the rest of the group could see Terry was having problems performing.



The star's' family - including his partner Anna Soderstrom - went public with his condition in September 2016 to raise awareness of FTD, which, unlike Alzheimer's disease, does not result in a loss of reasoning.



However, decision-making and speech are affected and sufferers often seem less caring.