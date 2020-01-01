Pamela Anderson's son 'incredibly happy' for his mum following secret wedding

Pamela Anderson's son Brandon Thomas Lee is "incredibly happy" for his mum following her secret wedding to film producer Jon Peters on Monday.

The Baywatch actress, 52, tied the knot with 74-year-old Jon, whose work includes Flashdance, Caddyshack and Batman, in a ceremony in Malibu, California, the star revealed on Tuesday.

And 23-year-old Brandon, whose dad is Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, Anderson's first husband, issued a statement to Fox News expressing his happiness for his mum's new marriage - her fifth overall.

"I'm incredibly happy for my mom and Jon," he said. "They've known each other for over 35 years and I wish them luck in this next chapter of their lives together.

"I will support the happy couple however I can and I'm excited to get to know Jon's family even better."

Pamela was also previously married to Kid Rock, and Rick Salomon on two occasions, with the second stint ending in divorce in 2015.

Meanwhile, Jon is also on his fifth marriage - he previously wed Henrietta Zampitella and actress Lesley Ann Warren, on whom he infamously cheated with Barbra Streisand.

The father of five went on to marry fellow film producers Christine Forsyth and Mindy Peters, from whom he split in 2004 after just three years of marriage.