Monty Python stars pay tribute to Terry Jones

Monty Python stars Michael Palin and John Cleese have paid tribute to their old colleague Terry Jones, who has died at the age of 77.

The comedian, writer and filmmaker passed away on Tuesday following a battle with dementia.

Palin, who often visited his old pal, with whom he formed the comedy troupe alongside Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle and the late Graham Chapman, during his illness, paid tribute to Jones' versatility as a writer, director, comedian, and TV presenter.

"He was far more than one of the funniest writer-performers of his generation, he was the complete Renaissance comedian - writer, director, presenter, historian, brilliant children's author, and the warmest, most wonderful company you could wish to have," the British TV adventurer said in a statement to the Press Association.

Praising his colleague's direction of the Monty Python movie The Life of Brian, Cleese tweeted: "Just heard about Terry J...It feels strange that a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm, should have faded so gently away... Of his many achievements, for me the greatest gift he gave us all was his direction of Life of Brian. Perfection."

Other stars who paid tribute to Jones included Stephen Fry, Baby Driver director Edgar Wright, and Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker.

Listing just some of Jones' comic creations, Wright wrote on Twitter: "A very fond farewell to Terry Jones: Not only 1/6 of the Pythons, Mr Creosote, Arthur Two Sheds Jackson, Dino Vercotti, Mandy Cohen, Prince Herbert, Cardinal Biggles & the Nude Organist, but also esteemed director of all time comedy classic; Life Of Brian. He will be missed."

Fry added: "Farewell, Terry Jones. The great foot has come down to stamp on you. My god what pleasure you gave, what untrammelled joy and delight. What a wonderful talent, heart and mind."

Brooker called the funnyman a "genius" and tweeted a video of his Mr Creosote sketch from the Monty Python movie The Meaning of Life.