Patrick Stewart invites Whoopi Goldberg to join Star Trek: Picard

Whoopi Goldberg has accepted an invitation to return to the Star Trek universe to join her old pal Sir Patrick Stewart in his new spin-off series.

The British acting legend reprises his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in new TV drama Star Trek: Picard, in which his character is now a retired admiral, and the show was recently renewed for a second season ahead of its big Thursday night (23Jan20) premiere on the CBS All Access streaming service.

On the eve of its launch, Stewart reunited with his Star Trek: The Next Generation co-star Whoopi when he appeared as a guest on her U.S. talk show The View, and presented her with an offer she could not refuse.

"I am here with a formal invitation for you, Whoopi," he began. "(Writer) Alex Kurtzman, who is the senior executive producer of Star Trek: Picard, and all his colleagues, of which I am one, want to invite you into the second season."

As an overjoyed Whoopi moved in for a hug, Stewart added, "Will you say yes?", to which she replied, "Yes!"

Gushing about the five years she spent on The Next Generation as El-Aurian bar hostess Guinan, the emotional actress said, "Star Trek was one of the great experiences from the beginning to the end. I had the best, best, best time; the best time ever."

"I'm so glad to hear that," Stewart smiled. "Well, it was wonderful having you, and we cannot wait to have you with us again one more time."

And Stewart had more good news for Whoopi, revealing she wouldn't have to ditch her blonde dreadlocks for the role if she didn't want to: "She can do whatever she wants...!" he exclaimed.

"She's Guinan, and who knows what Guinan's history really is. That could be one of the excitements down the road!"

Goldberg portrayed Guinan in 28 episodes of The Next Generation from 1988 until 1993.