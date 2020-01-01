Lena Waithe and wife split

Lena Waithe and wife Alana Mayo have split, two months after announcing their marriage.

The Master of None star revealed she had tied the knot with her partner of several years at a San Francisco, California courthouse during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last November.

However, in a joint statement via their representatives on Wednesday, Lena and Alana announced they've called time on their union.

"After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways," they commented. "We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time."

The surprise news comes just days after Lena called getting married the "biggest personal success" of her life.

"I didn't realise that was what I was doing, but I think getting to the place where my wife and I were prepared, and ready, and excited about really joining our lives together as one, was something that didn't come easy, and was not a fairytale or a movie," the 35-year-old gushed in an interview with i-D. "It took work, it took patience, it took unconditional love."

Lena and Alana had been dating for several years before they got engaged on Thanksgiving in 2017.