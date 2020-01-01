NEWS Thomas Markle 'cried' as he saw Prince Charles walk his daughter down the aisle Newsdesk Share with :







Thomas Markle "cried" as he saw Prince Charles walk his daughter Meghan down the aisle on her wedding day.



The retired lighting director was unable to travel to the US to be with the former 'Suits' star when she wed Prince Harry in May 2018 because he had just undergone heart surgery and although he was "appreciative" that the groom's father stepped in to take on his role in proceedings, he'll never forget how devastated he felt not to be there.



Speaking in sensational new Channel 5 documentary 'Thomas Markle: My Story', he said: "My daughter looked beautiful. I wish that I could have been there with her. I was certainly appreciative Charles was there.



"I admit I cried a bit about that. To this day I can't forget that moment."



Thomas - who hasn't seen his daughter since her wedding and still hasn't met his eight-month-old grandson Archie or his son-in-law - also hit out at Harry and insisted he had "no right to be this sensitive" as he argued all parties should reconnect.



He explained: "To them I don't exist and now Harry, whether he realises it or not, is part of my family and I'm part of his.



"We should be talking. He's not 12 years old any more - he's got no right to be this sensitive."



Thomas is no longer worried about the couple's reaction to him speaking publicly about them because he feels they "owe" him.



He said: "At this point, they owe me. The royals owe me. Harry owes me, Meghan owes me. What I've been through I should be rewarded for.



"My daughter told me that when I reach my senior years she'll take care of me. I'm in my senior years now - it's time to look after Daddy."



And Thomas isn't expecting to ever see his daughter or her family again.



He admitted: "The last time they might see me is being lowered into the ground. I don't think at this point they're thrilled to see me or want to talk to me."