Channing Tatum set to star in Bob the Musical

Channing Tatum is to serve as the leading man in Disney's upcoming project, Bob the Musical.

The Magic Mike actor will be playing the titular character in the comedy, which follows a man named Bob who, after a blow to the head, can suddenly hear the inner songs of everyone's hearts.

Channing will be producing alongside Tripp Vinson, Beau Flynn, Chris Bender, Reid Carolin, and Peter Kiernan.

The 39-year-old, who recently reconciled with girlfriend Jessie J after a brief split, hasn't appeared in a live-action movie since Kingsman: The Golden Circle back in 2017, but has voiced characters in animated features including Smallfoot and The Lego Movie 2.

He is also set to star in the upcoming romantic drama Soundtrack of Silence and is being eyed to appear in Dexter Fletcher's monster movie Renfield.

Bob the Musical has been in development since 2004, with several filmmakers and scriptwriters attached at different points.

Directors Michel Hazanavicius, Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Adam Shankman have all circled the project, while writing duties have been passed through the likes of Michael Chabon, Allan Loeb, and Mike Bender.

Songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who won an Academy Award for their work on Disney's Frozen, along with Flight of the Conchords' co-creator and star Bret McKenzie have all reportedly been hired at various stages to pen the score and songs.

And at one time, Tom Cruise was also rumoured to be interested in the long-gestating concept.