Captain Marvel sequel officially in the works

The sequel to Captain Marvel is officially in development at Marvel Studios.

Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson played Carol Danvers in last year's comic book movie, which followed the story of a military pilot who becomes the extraterrestrial warrior.

Captain Marvel, which also starred Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Annette Bening, Ben Mendelsohn and Djimon Hounsou, raked in more than $1 billion (£761 million) at the worldwide box office, and its huge success has now spawned a sequel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel executives have tapped Megan McDonnell to write the script and she is in final negotiations to seal her deal.

The action will reportedly shift from the 1990s to the present day and Marvel bosses are eyeing a 2022 release date.

McDonnell is also part of the writing team for the upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, which was recently bumped up from a 2021 release date and will now be on the streaming service later this year.

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck co-directed Captain Marvel and it has been reported that they won't return for the follow-up. They wrote the original script with Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Nicole Perlman, and Meg LeFauve.

Larson, who last appeared as Captain Marvel in the huge ensemble blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, has yet to comment on the news.

Back in December, she played down rumours of a sequel and told Variety that she was just looking forward to time off from the extensive press tours surrounding the Marvel movies.

"I don't really know what job I'm going to do next, which is very exciting," she said. "I don't even know what my life's gonna be!"