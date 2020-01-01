Christie Brinkley to undergo surgery for Dancing with the Stars injury

Christie Brinkley will undergo surgery to treat the injury she sustained on Dancing with the Stars.

The 65-year-old was forced to pull out of the TV ballroom dancing competition's 28th season after suffering a fall during rehearsals, with her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 21, eventually stepping in and competing in her place.

Speaking to People, Christie revealed she'll be going into hospital on Friday to receive a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatment, which is thought to aid in healing when injected into damaged tissue.

"I'm going to get PRP, and some sort of manipulation to my shoulder, my wrist and my thumb, because it's still healing, but not fast enough," she said, adding, "It's been four months!"

Christie has also been preparing for her upcoming stint as the ringmaster at the Big Apple Circus in New York, and confessed her injury has been giving her problems.

"A ringmaster needs to be able to do this," the supermodel commented, stretching out her arms. "For those pictures, I had to literally lift my arm up, hold it... so hopefully on Friday, I've done PRP before, when I was doing Chicago The Musical, I had to do a little PRP on my hip, and it worked! It's really good stuff."

The star was subjected to criticism following her departure from the dance contest, with TV host Wendy Williams calling her "fake as hell" and alleging her involvement in the show was a ploy to land her daughter a role. Christie denied the accusations.