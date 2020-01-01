Andy Serkis to be honoured at 2020 BAFTAs

Andy Serkis is to be honoured with the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award at the upcoming British Academy Film Awards.

Bosses at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) announced on Thursday that they are to celebrate the actor, producer, and director for his career and for helping pioneer performance capture technology through his roles in The Lord of the Rings, the Planet of the Apes trilogy, and more.

"I'm deeply honoured and thrilled to receive this award, and count myself extremely lucky to be on such a continually fascinating journey in visual storytelling, one that has given me the opportunity to collaborate with many of the world's greatest artists, technologists and craftspeople, with whom I'd like to share this wonderful accolade," Serkis said in a statement.

Marc Samuelson, chair of BAFTA's Film Committee, said the 55-year-old's work on films which utilised motion capture technology has been "revolutionary".

"His pioneering influence as a performer, an educator, a leading innovator and an employer has helped shape the global film industry and the positive impact will be felt for years to come," he added. "He's a truly remarkable ambassador for our industry and a thoroughly deserving recipient of this year's outstanding achievement award."

Previous recipients of the honour include Ridley and Tony Scott, the Harry Potter series of films, and John Hurt.

The British Academy Film Awards will be held at London's Royal Albert Hall on 2 February. Joker leads the nominations with 11.