Alison Brie and Aubrey Plaza join Kristen Stewart in Happiest Season

Alison Brie and Aubrey Plaza have been cast alongside Kristen Stewart in upcoming romantic comedy Happiest Season.

In November 2018, it was announced that the Twilight actress had been cast in the comedy as Abby, a young woman who plans to propose to her girlfriend Harper during her family's annual holiday party, but then learns that her partner has yet come out to her conservative parents. Terminator: Dark Fate's Mackenzie Davis was later attached to portray Harper.

Now, it has been revealed that they will be joined by GLOW star Brie, Ingrid Goes West's Plaza, Saturday Night Live's Ana Gasteyer, and Blockers star Sarayu Blue, as well as Schitt's Creek creator and star Dan Levy, although it is not known what roles they will play. Step Brothers actress Mary Steenburgen and Titanic star Victor Garber will portray Harper's conservative parents, according to editors at Variety.

Brie shared the news on Instagram with the caption, "Oh this is going to be fun...#happiestseason," with heart and Christmas tree emojis, while Levy told his followers he was "very excited/proud to be a part of this movie".

Actress Clea DuVall, who is known for films such as Girl, Interrupted, The Faculty, and Argo, will direct the project from a screenplay she co-wrote with Mary Holland. Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner are producing alongside Jonathan McCoy and Wyck Godfrey.

"In Happiest Season, Clea and Mary have come up with a brilliant twist on the Christmas comedy that is laugh-out-loud funny and deeply moving," Bowen told Variety in 2018. "It manages to be both timely and timeless in the best of ways and we think it's a holiday classic in the making."

Filming begins on the production in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania this week.