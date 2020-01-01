Matt Damon and James Mangold to reunite for The Force adaptation

Matt Damon is teaming up with director James Mangold once again on cop drama The Force.

The Bourne Identity star recently worked with the Logan filmmaker on 2019 racing drama Ford v Ferrari, which is currently nominated for the Best Picture Oscar, and they have already lined up their next collaboration.

According to Deadline, Damon is attached to feature in an adaptation of Don Winslow's 2017 crime novel, The Force, which Mangold has been developing to direct for the recently renamed 20th Century Studios.

The actor will reportedly play NYPD detective Denny Malone, a cop who gets caught up in a corruption scandal. He is under siege from all sides - from members of the mob, who have him in their pocket, and federal investigators, who want to put him behind bars - and is faced with a bargain that will require him to testify against his loyal but dirty team. Damon previously played a corrupt cop in Martin Scorsese's 2006 drama The Departed.

The first draft of the screenplay was written by famed playwright David Mamet, but Mangold has been working on a rewrite with Scott Frank, who he previously collaborated with on Logan. Gladiator director Ridley Scott will produce via his Scott Free banner.

The Force is the second project Mangold is currently developing - he is also working on a Bob Dylan biopic set to star Little Women's Timothee Chalamet. The film, which is thought to be titled Going Electric, will chronicle the period in the 1960s in which Dylan shocked fans by switching from an acoustic to an electric guitar, thus moving from a folk to a more rock n roll sound.

Damon has recently wrapped filming on Stillwater, about a man whose daughter has been arrested for murder in France, and is gearing up to film Scott's medieval epic The Last Duel.