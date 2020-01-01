Hillary Clinton had 'no knowledge' of Harvey Weinstein's alleged sex crimes

Hillary Clinton has defended her former friendship with disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, insisting she was unaware he was an alleged sexual predator.

Weinstein had been a longtime donor to Democratic candidates and even held a fundraiser for Clinton during her 2016 presidential run, which the former First Lady, who previously confessed to being "shocked and appalled" by the allegations, claims led her to believe he was a good person.

"How could we have known?" she questioned, when asked by The Hollywood Reporter if she regretted her ties to the film producer. "He raised money for me, for the Obamas, for Democrats in general. And that at the time was something that everybody thought made sense. And of course, if all of us had known what we know now, it would have affected our behaviour."

Weinstein's rape trial began in Manhattan, New York on Wednesday, where prosecutors showed jurors a photo of the moviemaker "rubbing elbows" with former President Bill Clinton.

The move prompted the defence to call for a mistrial, saying the photo was "100 per cent irrelevant and has nothing to do with sex crimes". A judge denied the request.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to five felony counts of rape and sexual assault with three women, maintaining all sexual contact was consensual.

The 67-year-old faces life behind bars if convicted. The trial continues.