Jodie Whittaker returning to Doctor Who for third season

Jodie Whittaker will appear in Doctor Who for at least one more season.

The British actress became the first woman to play the Time Lord when she took over from Peter Capaldi as the 13th incarnation of the time traveller back in 2017.

And speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Jodie, 37, insisted she has no plans to give up the role.

"I'm doing another season," she said. "That might be a massive exclusive that I'm not supposed to say, but it's unhelpful for me to say (I don't know) because it would be a massive lie."

Jodie, who's currently mid-way through appearing in her second season - the 12th since its 2005 revival - went on to confess she "absolutely adores" her time on the BBC show, adding: "Naturally, the time will come when the star will give up her place as the Doctor to another fortunate actor, no doubt leaving the TARDIS in very safe hands.

"At some point, these shoes are going to be handed on, but it's not yet. I'm clinging on tight."