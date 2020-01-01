Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita expecting first child

Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita are set to welcome their first child in July.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night, the 44-year-old announced the exciting news.

"This is something I haven't even mentioned to anyone, if we could just keep it between the three of us and you all," Ferguson quipped, referencing himself, Corden, fellow guest Charlie Hunnam, and the audience.

"I'm actually expecting a baby in July with my husband. But shh, don't tell anyone. Let's keep it between us... I'm very excited. I'm 44 now, I'm like, let's get this show going, tick-tock."

When Corden asked if the new arrival was a boy or a girl, the actor replied: "A human!"

The couple tied the knot in 2013, but have been discussing becoming dads for a while.

"Justin and I are very excited to come dads in the near future," he told Entertainment Tonight in 2017. "No announcement yet, nothing has happened, but yeah, we are excited. We have been together for four years and we always said, 'Let's give ourselves five years just to be married,' and that's coming up, five years."