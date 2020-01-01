NEWS Amber Heard is reportedly romancing Bianca Butti Newsdesk Share with :







The ‘Aquaman’ actress is believed to have struck up a romance with the 38-year-old cinematographer, as sources say the pair are “dating and hooking up”, with Amber reportedly already feeling comfortable with “holding hands” in public.



An insider told Us Weekly magazine: “Amber and Bianca are dating and hooking up. Amber is not trying to be low key about it.



“[Amber] feels comfortable kissing Bianca and holding her hands in public at this point. They started as friends and it turned into something more.”



Amber, 33, was previously married to Johnny Depp from 2015 until 2017, and the former couple have been locked in a bitter legal battle ever since, after Amber accused Johnny of physically abusing her during their marriage.



Since her claims, the 'Pirates of the Caribbean’ star has been pursuing legal action to sue Amber for defamation, and last year, Amber responded to the lawsuit to detail a number of alleged incidents in which he abused her, where she claimed Johnny was often too "drunk" to remember what had happened.



She said: "About a year into our relationship, I began to witness Johnny abusing drugs and alcohol ... On some occasions, when Johnny simultaneously used both illegal narcotics and prescription medications I have had to get him medical attention. Whenever he was using, I worried for both of us. He would become a totally different person, often delusional and violent. We called that version of Johnny, 'the Monster'.



"Johnny often would not remember his delusional and violent conduct after he came out of his drunk or medicated states. ... Because I loved Johnny, I had believed his multiple promises that he could and would get better. I was wrong.”



Johnny and his legal team then claimed there is surveillance footage from the cameras inside the elevators of their former apartment building which allegedly show Amber with no injuries to her face, despite her claims he “smashed Ms. Heard's face and 'destroyed' his own penthouse.”



The defamation case is set to begin in August this year, after being pushed back from its February start date after Johnny failed to meet a deadline to submit records of his drug and alcohol use.