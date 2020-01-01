NEWS Angelina Jolie set to produce TV show to teach children how to spot fake news stories Newsdesk Share with :







The ‘Maleficent’ actress has teamed up with the BBC to create ‘BBC My World’, a new show that will “explain the stories behind news and offer facts and information to help kids over the age of 13 make up their own minds on pressing international issues.”



Angelina has six children of her own - Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11 - with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, and has said she wanted to create a programme that would help young people “find the information and tools they need to make a difference”.



In a statement, she said: “As a parent I am happy to be able to give my support to a program that aims to help children learn more about the lives of other young people around the world, and connect to them to each other.



“I hope it will help children find the information and tools they need to make a difference on the issues that matter to them, drawing on the BBC World Service’s network of thousands of journalists and multiple language services around the world.”



BBC Sport presenter Radzi Chinyanganya and BBC Asian Network’s Nomia Iqbal will anchor the weekly half-hour program, which will be broadcast via BBC World News on Sundays.



Viewers can also watch the show on YouTube.



Jamie Angus, director of BBC World Service Group, added in a statement: “There’s a gap in provision for young people who want to understand how the news is made and the values that stand behind it. They need the tools to distinguish the real from the false online, and the skills to think critically about information, wherever they encounter it.



“Nurturing these abilities is the aim of ‘My World’, and they’re crucial for today’s young people, not just for personal development but the future health of global democracy. The BBC World Service is uniquely placed to provide a truly global perspective on the biggest stories and themes of the day.”