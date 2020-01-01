Brad Pitt: 'Industry accolades make me feel old'

Brad Pitt joked about getting older as he was honoured with the prestigious Maltin Modern Master Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Wednesday.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor was recognised for his illustrious career by director David Fincher, who worked with Pitt on iconic films like Fight Club and Seven.

And speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the ceremony, the star confessed, "It's things like this and nights like these that tell me that I'm old." "I've been around a while and I've been doing this for a bit," he added, before explaining how things have changed for him. "I can't stand night shoots anymore, and I'll gladly hand a stunt over to a stunt man."

"I no longer remember the first rule of Fight Club," Pitt quipped, referencing the famous line from the 1999 movie.

"But it's also nights like this where I get to look back and I feel really, really blessed," he continued. "I feel so fortunate to all the amazing people I've been able to work with who have taught me so much and who've touched my life. From editors and composers, and amazing directors... Really beautiful, amazing people. I just feel really blessed to be here and I feel grateful for this."

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival honour comes amid a successful awards season for the star, who recently received an Oscar nomination for his role in Quentin Tarantino's 2019 box office hit.

He won supporting actor prizes for his performance at both the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month, and is a hot favourite to win the Oscar in the same category in February.