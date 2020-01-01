Annabella Sciorra recounts alleged Harvey Weinstein rape ordeal in court

The Sopranos star Annabella Sciorra thought she was suffering a seizure after Harvey Weinstein allegedly raped her in her apartment.

The actress recounted her sexual assault ordeal at the hands of the fallen movie mogul in court on Thursday, during the ongoing Weinstein trial.

Annabella told the jury Weinstein burst into her apartment after giving her a ride home from an industry dinner in Manhattan, New York in the early 1990s, pinned her down on a bed and raped her, leaving her so traumatised that she couldn't stop shaking.

"I was punching him, kicking him," she said. "I was just trying to get him away from me. He put my hands over my head to hold them back, and he got on top of me and he raped me. He put his penis inside my vagina and he raped me."

"At a certain point, he came out of me," Sciorra continued. "He said, 'I have perfect timing'.

"He then proceeded to put his mouth on my vagina, and before he did that, he said, 'This is for you!' I didn't have much fight left inside of me at that point... There was not much I could do... It was so disgusting that my body to started to shake in a way that was very unusual. It was like a seizure."

Sciorra recalled falling asleep or blacking out after Weinstein left her apartment: "I don't remember the immediate reaction when I woke up. I don't remember much except for feeling disgusting."

The actress went on to explain she didn't report the assault to police officials because she wasn't clear what constituted a rape crime - and she had conflicted feelings about Weinstein.

"I felt like he was a nice person," she told the court. "I thought he was an OK guy. I felt confused. I felt like I never should have opened the door."

The ordeal changed her personality and her social habits and Sciorra explained she began drinking and self-harming.

"I began to cut myself," she said, revealing she would 'paint' the walls of her home with her own blood. "I would put blood from my fingers and my hands into this masterpiece. Wherever I put blood, I would put pieces of gold leaf to mark it."

Annabella went on to explain she later approached Weinstein and told him how his actions had changed her, but he brushed her off, stating, "That is what all the nice Catholic girls say", and adding, "This remains between you and me."

"It was very menacing," Sciorra said. "His eyes went black, and I thought he was going to hit me right there."

The actress also revealed that prior to the alleged sexual assault, the producer sent her inappropriate "care packages" that included chocolate penises and Valium pills in an effort to "help me relax and not be so stressed".

Sciorra became the first accuser to take the stand in Weinstein's sexual assault trial. Prosecutors are hoping her allegations will help them pursue charges that Weinstein was a serial predator.

The 67 year old faces five charges of sexual assault stemming from allegations by two women, Jessica Mann and Miriam Haleyi, related to incidents in 2006 and 2013. They also are expected to testify.

Weinstein, who faces life behind bars if convicted, maintains that all the sexual encounters were consensual.

