Terry Crews eager for Gabrielle Union to detail America's Got Talent exit issues

Terry Crews is urging Gabrielle Union to set the record straight regarding the racism and sexism allegations made following her shock exit from America's Got Talent.

The Bad Boys II actress was fired from the show's panel of judges in November after just one season, amid reports suggesting her departure was linked to concerns she had raised about a number of controversial incidents which took place behind the scenes, creating a "toxic" work atmosphere.

She has since spoken out to thank fans for their support and encourage women to fight workplace injustice, but has not directly addressed the specific reasons for her exit.

Now America's Got Talent host Crews, who is also African-American, has weighed in on the drama, insisting he has had no problem with racial issues on the show.

Asked if he had encountered anything that could be considered "toxic" on set, Crews told U.S. breakfast show Today, "I can't speak for sexism because I'm not a woman, but I can speak on behalf of any racism comments: that was never my experience on America's Got Talent.

"In fact, it was the most diverse place that I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment."

The Expendables star then encouraged Union to clear up the claims surrounding her firing, because he refuses to believe reports from unidentified sources.

"Now, I have to say this too - when you look at what the allegations are about, it was given by an unnamed source...," Crews said.

"Gabrielle Union has not made any statement to this day about any of these allegations publicly. I have not spoken (to her). I have reached out, but I have not heard anything."

Until Union shares the truth about her experiences on set, Crews has decided to take his wife's advice and avoid saying too much about the issue.

He recalled, "So my wife said, 'Well, if she hasn't made a statement, why would you?' And I said, 'You know what? I'm gon' (sic) listen to her.'"

Union has since had a "productive" meeting with network bosses at NBC to address her concerns, while officials at entertainers' union SAG-AFTRA have launched their own investigation into her firing.