Brad Pitt: 'I'm not really on dating app Tinder'

Brad Pitt was only joking when he referenced a Tinder profile during his Screen Actors Guild (SAG) acceptance speech.

The star picked up a Best Supporting Actor trophy for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood during the ceremony on Sunday (19Jan20), and quipped, “I’m gonna add this to my tinder profile.”

But the 56 year old has broken single women's hearts everywhere by revealing he isn't that familiar with the dating app.

“No, I’m not on it,” he shared at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Wednesday, when he was awarded the Maltin Modern Master Award. “I’m not even sure how it works. I just thought it was funny to say."

Pitt hit the headlines after the awards ceremony when he was photographed chatting with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

His personal life was further addressed onstage, when he noted that his character, stuntman Cliff Booth, wasn't much of a departure for him.

“Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part," he smirked. "A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a big stretch."

Pitt has been married twice - to Aniston and Angelina Jolie.