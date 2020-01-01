NEWS Hilary Duff will save her wedding dress for her daughter Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Lizzie McGuire' star tied the knot with Matthew Koma on December 21, 2019 in a beautiful custom-made Jenny Packham gown and, although it ended up "being very dirty by the end of the night", she wants to keep it for when their 15-month-old daughter Banks decides to walk down the aisle one day.



Speaking to PEOPLE.com, she said: "It's getting cleaned right now. It was very dirty by the end of the night! Jenny Packham made me my dream dress. It was such a shame to take it off, like I'm never going to wear this again. I guess I'll leave it in a box and see if Banks ever wants to wear it. I don't know! But it's so pretty."



Shortly after they became husband and wife, the 32-year-old actress and singer-songwriter jetted off to South Africa for their honeymoon.



The blonde beauty explained: "We did the coolest things. We both had never been on safari and it was what everyone says it is. There are no words. We saw the big five (rhino, lion, tiger, elephant, buffalo) within the first two days! I felt so lucky."



However, her seven-year-old son Luca, whom she has with her ex-husband Mike Comrie, quickly brought her back "down to earth" when he appeared really unfazed after she tried to explain what she had seen on the safari.

She said: "I came home and I was trying to explain to Luca everything we saw and he was like, 'But did you see an iguana?' "



Hilary and Matthew decided to get married at their home in Los Angeles surrounded by their closest friends and family.



A source said of the nuptials: "The wedding was at her house. It was small and low-key. Only family and close friends. The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard. Her sister Haylie was very involved in the wedding prep too. Hilary and Haylie are very close."