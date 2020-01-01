NEWS Whoopi Goldberg will appear in the next season of 'Star Trek: Picard' Newsdesk Share with :







The 64-year-old actress was overwhelmed with emotion when lead actor Sir Patrick Stewart asked her if she would reprise her 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' recurring role of Guinan in the second season of the new series.



Appearing on Whoopi's talk show 'The View', he said: "There's something I need to bring up. I'm here with a formal invitation for you Whoopi. Alex Kurtsman, who is the senior executive producer and all his colleagues - of which I am one - want to invite you into the second season."



As the audience and the rest of the panel cheered, the pair embraced and Patrick could be heard saying: "Please say yes."



Whoopi replied: "Yes, yes, oh yeah."



After the pair sat down again, Whoopi recalled how much she'd enjoyed her work on 'Star Trek: The Next Generation'



She said: "This was one of the greatest experiences... 'Star Trek' was one of the greatest experiences from beginning to end, I had the best time ever."



And the 79-year-old star admitted he "cannot wait" to work with the actress again.



He said: "It was wonderful having you and we cannot wait to have you with us again one more time."



Patrick promised that "anything" is possible for Whoopi and her character on the show.



He said: "She can do anything, she's Guinan and who knows what Guinan's history really is, that could be one of the excitements down the road, we'll have to talk about it."