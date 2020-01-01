NEWS Bill Murray confirmed to return as Peter Venkman in Ghostbusters: Afterlife Newsdesk Share with :







Bill Murray has confirmed he's reprising his role as Peter Venkman in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.



It was rumoured last year that the Hollywood veteran would be reprising his role as the much-loved scientist alongside Dan Aykroyd as Ray Stantz and Ernie Hudson as Winston Zeddemore in the upcoming sequel.



And in an interview with Vanity Fair on the set of Jason Reitman's movie, Murray revealed he agreed to return after reading the script last summer.



"The script is good," Murray explained. "It's got lots of emotion in it. It's got lots of family in it, with through lines that are really interesting. It's gonna work."



The late Harold Ramis, who played Egon Spengler in both Ghostbusters films, passed away in 2014, and Murray touchingly acknowledged his loss as he reunited with his former co-stars.



"Well, we are a man down. That's the deal," the 69-year-old said. "And that's the story that we're telling, that's the story they've written."



Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Reitman, who is the eldest child of Ivan Reitman, who directed the 1984 original and its 1989 follow-up, insisted to Vanity Fair that each actor will have a "meaningful role", and explained the latest outing was a touching tribute to his father.



"If I think about who I'm making this movie for, it's my father," he shared. "We all know what it's like to be told stories by our parents. I'm really honored to get a chance to tell one back to him from the world he brought to life."



Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which also stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace and features appearances from original stars Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts, will be in cinemas from 10 July.