Cynthia Erivo and Elton John to perform at 2020 Oscars

Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, and Idina Menzel will perform at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Oscars show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced on Thursday that all of the tracks nominated for Best Original Song will be performed during the ceremony on 9 February at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

They revealed that Erivo, who is also nominated for Best Actress for her performance in Harriet, will perform Stand Up, a song she co-wrote with Joshuah Brian Campbell for the Harriet Tubman biopic. Her fellow performers include John, who will sing (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again, which recently won the Golden Globe, from his biopic Rocketman, and Menzel, who will take to the stage with Norwegian singer AURORA to perform Into the Unknown, which her character Elsa sang in animated sequel Frozen II. The song was written by songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who have previously won the Best Original Song Oscar for Let It Go from the original Frozen and Remember Me from Pixar animation Coco.

In addition, This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz will sing I'm Standing With You, which was written by Diane Warren, from her movie Breakthrough, and composer Randy Newman will perform I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away from Pixar animation Toy Story 4. Newman is also nominated in the Best Original Score category for his work on Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story.

Metz took to Instagram to express her excitement about the news and wrote, "When I tell you I don't know what to say, I mean it! Honoured and elated to sing @warren_diane's beautiful and timely song at the 92nd Oscars! See you all Sunday, February 9th!"

The ceremony will also feature a special appearance by Questlove and a guest-conducted segment by Eímear Noone, who will become the first woman to conduct during an Oscars telecast.