Tina Fey adapting Mean Girls musical into movie

Tina Fey is "very excited" to be adapting her Mean Girls musical for the big screen.

Released in 2004, the original movie starred Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert as a group of infamous high school students known as The Plastics, who befriend new girl Cady, as played by Lindsay Lohan.

The Mean Girls musical hit Broadway in 2018, and has been a huge critical success, landing 12 nominations at the Tony Awards last year.

And on Thursday, Fey confirmed that she will be bringing The Plastics back once again, after landing a deal with executives at Paramount Pictures.

"I'm very excited," the 30 Rock star, who wrote the 2004 movie and stage production, said in a statement. "It's been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences.

"I've spent 16 years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly."

While Elizabeth Raposo, president of production at Paramount Pictures, added, "We're thrilled to be bringing this iconic property back to the big screen in musical form with our incredible filmmaking team."

Casting information has not yet been announced, but Fey's husband, composer Jeff Richmond, as well as lyricist Nell Benjamin, will take charge of the movie's music.

Lorne Michaels, who served as a producer on the original film and is one of the brains behind the hit Broadway musical, shared his delight at the news too.

"It has been a joy to work on Mean Girls and to watch it go from film, to musical, and now to musical film," Michaels said. "I am very proud that Tina's story and characters continue to resonate with new generations."