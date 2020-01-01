Ewan McGregor downplays Star Wars series delay

Ewan McGregor has insisted that reports of his Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series being put on "indefinite" hold are "not as dramatic" as they may seem.

The Star Wars series hit headlines on Thursday when Collider claimed that the crew had been sent home from London's Pinewood Studios, where they were preparing to start shooting.

Amid reports suggesting the show had been axed, Ewan set the record straight as he reassured fans that things are still looking good for the series.

"I think we start shooting early next year as opposed to summer this year," he told Variety as he attended an event for his upcoming movie Birds of Prey on Thursday night. "I think the scripts are great. They're in really good shape. They want them to be better. I think we keep our same airdate. All good.

"I didn't realise until we got here tonight and everybody is going, 'Oh, my God!' But it's not really as dramatic as it might seem."

The Hollywood Reporter has since claimed that the series is now being reworked from six episodes to four, while other outlets reported that Drive screenwriter Hossein Amini, who was going to pen the scripts, is to be replaced.

Ewan had voice cameos as Obi-Wan in Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens and the recent Rise of Skywalker, but last appeared as the Jedi mentor in 2005's Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith.