Denis Villeneuve wants to make another Blade Runner movie

Denis Villeneuve would like to make another film set in the Blade Runner universe.

In the 2017, 35 years after the release of the original Blade Runner, the Arrival filmmaker released Blade Runner 2049, starring Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, and Ana de Armas.

While the sci-fi sequel was a hit with the critics, it was a box office disappointment and fell much shorter than projections.

However, Villeneuve hasn't been put off by the experience and would be keen to explore that universe further, although he would prefer to make an "unconnected" film rather than a direct follow-up.

"It's such an inspiring place, the Blade Runner world," he told Empire magazine. "The problem I have is the word 'sequel'. I think cinema needs original stories. But if you ask me if I'd like to revisit this universe in a different way, I can say yes. It would need to be a project on its own. Something disconnected from both other movies. A detective noir story set in the future... I wake up sometimes in the night dreaming about it."

The French-Canadian director, who is currently finishing up his remake of Dune, previously shared that he was confused about why the positive reviews didn't translate to better box offices sales with Blade Runner 2049, which had a running time of two hours and 44 minutes.

"We had the best (critics' reviews). I've never had a movie welcomed like that. At the same time, the box office in the United States was a disappointment, that's true, because those movies are expensive. It will still make tonnes of money, but not enough," the 52-year-old told Yahoo. "I think because maybe people were not familiar enough with the universe. And the fact that the movie's long. I don't know. It's still a mystery to me. I make movies - I don't sell them."