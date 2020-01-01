Caitlyn Jenner confirms daughter Kendall Jenner dated Harry Styles

Caitlyn Jenner has confirmed her daughter Kendall Jenner enjoyed a romance with Harry Styles.

The pair were first linked back in November 2013, and sparked rumours of a reconciliation in 2015 when they continued to be photographed together throughout the following year.

While neither confirmed they were dating, Caitlyn divulged that her supermodel daughter did, in fact, enjoy a romance with the Adore You hitmaker during a recent chat on Britain's Capital breakfast radio show.

The 70-year-old noted that Harry seemed like a "gentleman", though admitted she had only met him briefly.

"I only met him one time at an event with Kendall and he seemed like a gentleman," she recalled, adding, "I hear he plays golf, that's good."

Caitlyn went on to confess she'd like to see the couple get back together, gushing, "Yeah, no, she always speaks very highly of him, and, yeah, I think they did (have a good connection). I don't know whatever happened, but yeah."

However, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also shared that she doesn't always approve of the men her daughters date.

"You know, I've got a lot of girls and would you see what they bring home sometimes, it's just like, 'What the hell are you thinking?!' But I keep my mouth shut, I don't bring that up," she insisted.

Kendall and Harry appeared on TV together last month when the former One Direction star guest-hosted The Late Late Show during regular presenter James Corden's absence.