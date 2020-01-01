Hugh Laurie's son encouraged him to accept CBE honour

Hugh Laurie's son encouraged him to accept his Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) medal from Britain's Prince Charles.

The English actor and comedian received the honour at Buckingham Palace back in 2018, after being recognised in Queen Elizabeth II's New Year's Honours list.

However, Hugh apparently considered declining the medal - before his son gave him a few harsh words and convinced him otherwise.

"I did wonder about the whole meaning of the thing and whether it is something one should be participating in," the 60-year-old told U.K. chat show host Graham Norton. "But my son came up with something wise, which was that you'd have to be so up yourself to turn it down.

"It was a very good way of looking at it and there is something vaguely pompous about withdrawing from it - it's just part of the system."

Hugh's latest movie, The Personal History of David Copperfield, hits cinemas on Friday.