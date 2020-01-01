NEWS Harvey Weinstein allegedly kept 'red-flag' list of sexual assault accusers he wanted investigated Newsdesk Share with :







The disgraced producer is currently on trial in Manhattan, New York, on five counts pertaining to sexual assault, and during a testimony on Friday (24.01.20), it was alleged Weinstein had compiled a list of his accusers, which he took to an investigative firm.



Sam Anson, a senior managing director at investigative firm Capital Solutions, has alleged he was contacted by Weinstein personally in August 2017, in a 20-minute phone call which saw Weinstein discuss the allegations against him.



Sam said: “He was somewhat agitated, distressed, not happy.”



The firm director then claimed Weinstein sent him an email with the “red-flag” list of names, including Annabella Sciorra, who testified against the filmmaker earlier this week.



Other names on the list - which was shown to jurors in court - included Rose McGowan, whilst several names were redacted.



Sam told courts that Weinstein was concerned his accusers on the list may have been speaking to the media about the allegations, and wanted them investigated by Sam’s firm.



He said: “He said he was concerned the articles were being written about him that would discuss his sexual conduct in a negative light.”



Sam also claimed Weinstein alleged to him that “a woman named Rose McGowan” was trying to extort him.

However, Sam’s firm never went ahead with the probe Weinstein allegedly wanted, and there was no push from the star’s legal team to do so.



Sam told the court: “We didn’t do anything period. We never received any instructions from Weinstein’s lawyers to do so.”



Since 2017, 80 women have come forward to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct over the years. He has denied all allegations against him.



He is currently on trial for two counts of predatory sexual assault, two counts of rape and one count of criminal sex act.