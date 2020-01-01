NEWS Channing Tatum turns on fan following Jessie J Instagram attack Newsdesk Share with :







Channing Tatum has attacked a "hateful" Instagram follower, who suggested his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, is better looking than his current girlfriend, Jessie J.



The Magic Mike star recently reconciled with the British singer after a brief split, and he defended her honour on Friday (24Jan20), when a critic wrote: "Jenna looks better with you."



Tatum was quick to make it clear he didn't appreciate the fan's comment, raging: "hey Alex i don’t usually address s**t like this. But you seem as good as a terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as any of them (sic).



"why don’t you seriously think about what your doing. It’s hurtful and i ain’t about it. If you can’t not be a horrible hatful (sic) person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that jess is... please kindly get TF (the f**k) out of here. No one wants you here. Especially me."



And further defending his girlfriend, Channing added: "ain’t no body more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah that includes my ex. Sorry about your opinion. But what i said is facts. just facts. Ok bye be careful with your actions it’s what you create for yourself."



And realising that his words could be twisted against his pregnant ex, he later added: "And just to be super clear for the other people that love to turn s**t around. Jenna is beautiful and amazing in her own right. But no and i mean no (one) is more beautiful or better than anyone else. Beauty isn’t measurable. It’s in the eye of the be holder.



"So while all you infinitely beautiful people pour over these words and try and find s**t to start s**t wit. I’m gonna be enjoying my MF night with my gorgeous lady and cuddle up in her beautiful heart."



Channing and Jessie have been dating on and off for over a year. The actor and Dewan split in April, 2018.