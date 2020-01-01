NEWS Vanessa Hudgens is 'living it up and having fun' following Austin Butler split Newsdesk Share with :







The 31-year-old actress ended her romance with Austin late last year, and despite mourning the end of a nine-year romance, it has been claimed Vanessa is “excited about life” and doing her best to move on, as she isn’t the kind of person who would “sit around and mope”.



An insider said: “[Vanessa has] been spending a lot of time with her mom and sister and her girlfriends. The breakup isn’t easy, but she’s not one to sit around and mope. She’s living it up and having fun. She seems really happy and excited about life, honestly.”



Vanessa’s renewed sense of happiness also comes as sources say her romance with Austin didn’t end with an argument, and instead just fizzled out.



The source added to People magazine: “Vanessa and Austin’s relationship had been slowly fading - it was one of those things where you don’t even realise it’s happening.”



Insiders had previously said the couple had found it difficult to be away from one another as filming commitments got in the way of their relationship.



Another source said: "They're just shooting on two different continents and it's a matter of distance. There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other.”



Meanwhile, Vanessa was recently spotted leaving the Lilia Italian restaurant with NBA star Kyle Kuzma in Brooklyn, where they were pictured laughing as they shared a bottle of red wine at the fancy eatery.



They are yet to comment on whether or not they are dating or simply just friends.



However, the 24-year-old Lakers player and the ‘High School Musical’ actress have exchanged flirtatious comments on social media.



The sports star recently posted alongside an Instagram picture of him on the court: "Yeaaaa we like thatttt (sic)", and Vanessa commented: "Ya we doooo. (sic)"