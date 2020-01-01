Taraji P. Henson hints Empire spin-off show rumours are true

Taraji P. Henson has hinted her stint on Empire is far from over amid reports that she has landed her own spin-off show.

The star plays family matriarch Cookie Lyon on Lee Daniels' hit hip-hop drama series, which is currently in the midst of its sixth and final season, but recent rumours have suggested that she will continue playing her larger-than-life character in a new side project.

And in a new interview with U.S. breakfast show Today, she played coy when asked about the claims.

"I mean, it could be, I don't know. Some things I can't talk about," she teased.

Henson then tried to change the topic of conversation by commenting on a bunch of flowers on a table next to her.

"Ooh, these are pretty. What is this?" she joked.

When guest presenter Maria Shriver asked her what she had said, the Academy Award nominee replied: "I didn't say anything, I said the flowers are (pretty)... I said everything's coming up roses!

"I didn't say anything, I didn't!" Henson laughed as she winked at the camera.

Her interview emerges weeks after Fox network boss Michael Thorn admitted the topic had been discussed with Empire creators Daniels and Danny Strong - although there were no firm plans.

"We have talked about it but there has been no pitch, and there has been no deals," Thorn said. "Would we like to keep Taraji on our air for as long as possible? Of course!"