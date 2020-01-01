Robert Downey, Jr.'s son took 'pity on him' following final Iron Man appearance

Robert Downey, Jr.'s seven-year-old son took "pity on him" on him after he filmed his final scenes as Iron Man.

The Hollywood actor first appeared as Tony Stark in 2008's Iron Man, and enjoyed his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) "swan song" in last year's Avengers: Endgame - the highest-grossing movie of all time.

While Iron Man is thought to be making a brief appearance in the upcoming Black Widow flick, Robert told U.K. TV host Graham Norton playing the role "went by just like that".

Yet, he also joked that his departure has had a bigger effect on his son Exton.

"He was into me, then he got into Nick Fury and then it was all about Black Panther," the 54-year-old explained of his son's declining interest in his dad's role. "Now, he's taken pity on me and is playing with my figurines again."

While Robert admitted Exton was trying to make him feel better following his MCU exit, he's currently on the promotional trail for his new movie, Dolittle, which he also produced via his Team Downey production company alongside his wife, Susan.

The movie, also starring Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, and Joanna Page, is in U.S. cinemas now.