Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne bonded over drinks to prepare for Like a Boss

Tiffany Haddish invited Rose Byrne for drinks so they could establish a friendship like their characters in Like a Boss.

In the new comedy, Haddish and Byrne play Mia and Mel, who have been best friends for two decades and are co-founders of a beauty brand.

When the Girls Trip star got the Like a Boss script and learned she might be playing the Australian actress’s best friend, she decided to reach out and invite her for drinks so she could see if they had the chemistry required to convincingly play longtime pals.

“We hung out for four hours,” the comedienne told InStyle magazine. “We’re sitting, we’re drinking, we’re eating, we’re laughing. Having so much fun. We just instantly connected. I was like, ‘Girl, I think we should walk down the street and see a psychic to see if we were sisters or cousins in a past life.’”

But the Bridesmaids actress admitted she was nervous to meet Haddish because she feared they might not get on as well as they needed to.

“I was so nervous,” she shared. “The most important part of the movie is that we’re besties and have that connection. And we’re so different — but we figured out that we have so many things in common. We’re exactly 5 feet 6 and a half, have really small ears, were born in 1979...”

Mel and Mia’s friendship is tested when Claire Luna, played by Salma Hayek, invests in their small company, and the Mexican actress couldn’t help but gush about her co-stars.

“The three of us were very different from each other, and that makes for a richer experience,” she said. “I just fell in love with them.”