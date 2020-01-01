Julia Louis-Dreyfus: 'Guilt made me a climate change activist'

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has joked that "guilt" prompted her to turn her attention to the climate crisis.

The Emmy-winning Veep star opened up on her need to affect change when she was quizzed at the EW x NRDC Sundance Film Festival Panel Series on Friday.

“It’s a good question. I have to think about this... I wonder if my therapist is in the room," the Seinfeld star joked. “Guilt is a great motivator for me."

The former Saturday Night Live star, who was at the film festival to promote her new film, Downhill, with Will Ferrell, said that as she's become more famous in Hollywood, she wants to use her platform for good.

“As I’ve become more of a well-known actress, I’ve felt a certain responsibility. As something Norman Lear once said, ‘Celebrity is something you spend.’ And, so, I thought, ‘Well, I need to spend this on something of worth.’ And this seems quite worthwhile," Julia explained.

The 59-year-old also discussed her upbringing, and how that shaped her desire to be an environmental activist.

“There was a culture in my family of giving back,” she shared, before revealing that her stepfather was a surgeon who travelled the world with humanitarian health NGO Project Hope.

“And not just giving back, but a feeling of being linked to your community. That you are very much your neighbour’s keeper," she added.