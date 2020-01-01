Matthew McConaughey kept hold of custom The Gentlemen suits

Matthew McConaughey walked away from the set of The Gentlemen with a whole new wardrobe.

The Oscar winner portrays suave drug lord Mickey Pearson in the new Guy Ritchie crime drama, with the British director tapping costume designer Michael Wilkinson to have the character's suits made from scratch.

"We wanted to create an original, very specific look for Matthew's character, Mickey Pearson, so we decided to make all of his suits ourselves using our amazing tailor, Sheikh Ali, who constructed the suits in his workroom in Manchester (England)," Wilkinson told The Hollywood Reporter.

"His costumes show a modern take on classic English tailoring - extremely high quality but with a younger, less constrictive vibe. Matthew wears his suits like a second skin. His character is absolutely at ease with his status. I chose luxurious fabrics for the suits to exemplify classic English tailoring, woven from beautiful wools, cashmeres and silks."

And McConaughey was such a big fan of the outfits, he was allowed to snag a few for his own suit collection.

"He said they were the most comfortable suits he's ever worn," the style guru shared. "Because of the way we cut the suits, and because there was so much cashmere in the fabrics, the suits were soft, light-weight and moulded to his body.

"Fortunately, we had doubles of a lot of them because of the stunts in the show, so the film company still has some of his suits in their archives."

Meanwhile, McConaughey has thanked Ritchie and Wilkinson for his new style, revealing his wife, Camila Alves, is a big fan of his smarter look.

"Guy has an eye for detail and specific likes and dislikes when it comes to clothing and fashion," the 50-year-old commented. "They are very defined, and I've taken his lead because he's got some good ideas and great style. I'm happy to be wearing it, because I'm really not as stylish... My wife is getting quite a kick out of it."