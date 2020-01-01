Bambi remake in the works

A remake of Disney classic Bambi is in the works.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney executives have begun development on a remake of their 1942 animated feature Bambi, which told the story of the titular fawn who befriends a rabbit named Thumper and a skunk named Flower before coping with the death of his mother.

Disney officials have reportedly hired Captain Marvel screenwriter Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser's Lindsey Beer to pen the screenplay for the remake of Bambi, which was not well-received upon its release but is now held in high regard.

Insiders have told the publication that Bambi will be treated in a similar manner to recent remakes of The Jungle Book and The Lion King, which were made using groundbreaking special effects that made the animated animals look photorealistic. Disney bosses are also reportedly not attempting to add a larger narrative into Bambi, despite its simple scope and story.

Beer addressed the lack of plot in Bambi when replying to a Twitter user over the weekend. She wrote, "This was the challenge in coming up with our pitch, how to honour the intimate brilliance of the original but transcend the plot into something more epic and suited to modern audiences. Fine line, but I think we succeeded. I guess you/we shall see."

The remake is being produced by Chris and Paul Weitz and Andrew Miano for their production banner Depth of Field, which is also developing a live-action remake of Pinocchio to be directed by Robert Zemeckis.

Other Disney remakes in the pipeline include Mulan, 101 Dalmatians prequel Cruella, starring Emma Stone, and Rob Marshall's The Little Mermaid, featuring Halle Bailey.