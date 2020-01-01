Clint Eastwood has no plans to retire from filmmaking

Clint Eastwood wants to keep making movies well into his nineties.

The 89-year-old released new film Richard Jewell, which tells the story of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics bombing, late last year.

And in a new interview with U.K. TV show This Morning, Eastwood vowed that the feature will not mark the last time he steps behind the camera.

"I like doing it, it's nice to be able to have a paying job," he said, before noting that he originally began directing in the 1970s to ensure he could stay in movies once people tired of seeing him onscreen. "I like being in films, I like making films and I started directing films because I thought one day I'm going to look up onscreen and say, 'That's enough Eastwood, you'd better do something else.' So, I thought, 'If I direct, I can let other people be on screen.'"

The Dirty Harry star also opened up about the moment he knew he could direct - which came when he was shooting Western TV series Rawhide in the late 1950s.

"Years ago, I was doing a series called Rawhide," Eastwood explained. "You have all these scenes on horseback, we'd ride in and pull up there right in front of the camera. When they'd yell 'action' the horses would just go crazy. I asked one of the directors, 'Why don't you just not say 'action,' why don't you just say 'go' instead.' And sure enough, they tried it and it worked."

Elsewhere, Eastwood revealed he still owns the poncho he wore in 1964 western classic A Fistful of Dollars.

"I still have that, yeah... It's sitting in a glass case. Never been washed," he smiled.