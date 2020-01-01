Kylie Jenner used helicopter involved in Kobe Bryant's death

Kylie Jenner has revealed she often used the helicopter basketball legend Kobe Bryant was travelling in when he died on Sunday.

The sports star and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were travelling in his private Sikorsky S-76B helicopter to a game in California when it crashed, killing all nine people onboard.

On Monday, the reality TV star posted a tribute to the victims by sharing a graphic of their photos and names on her Instagram Stories and in her caption, she revealed that she took trips in that same helicopter and knew the pilot, Ara Zobayan, well.

"Rest in peace..and prayers to these families. I still can't believe this," she wrote. "That was the helicopter I would fly on from time to time with that pilot, Ara. He was such a nice man. Hold your loved ones close," followed by a love heart emoji.

According to TMZ.com, Jenner last used the helicopter to take her niece, Dream Kardashian, the daughter of Rob Kardashian and his ex-fiancee Blac Chyna, out for a ride on her third birthday in November.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Following the tragedy, National Basketball Association (NBA) officials announced that a game between Bryant's team, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Los Angeles Clippers set for Tuesday would be postponed

"The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday," their statement read.