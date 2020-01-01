Lena Dunham: 'Single life has given me a lot of clarity'

Lena Dunham has gained a "lot of clarity" from being single for the past 14 months.

The Girls creator, who split from Jack Antonoff in late 2017, has been sober since she checked into rehab in early 2018 after becoming addicted to anti-anxiety medication Klonopin.

But in a new interview with Britain's Cosmopolitan magazine, Lena revealed she also opted to cut herself off from having a personal relationship, and "took a hiatus" from dating, which has proved incredibly beneficial.

"Sobriety for me means so much more than just not doing drugs, it also means that I abstain from negative relationships. It means I've taken a hiatus from dating, which has been amazing for me," she explained.

"I think it's been 14 months now that I've just been totally single. I may have smooched a guy at a party once, but that's not illegal. I hang out with my dogs, my cats. It's created a lot of clarity because I think (for) so many of us, even though the world has become much more sex-positive, as young, ambitious, independent women our relationship to sex is fraught and complicated... Once my body started to break down, I just didn't have that option any more and I started to feel really vulnerable. I realised that until I was in a dynamic with someone who made me feel super-safe, I didn't want to do it. People right now will go, 'Oh my god, you haven't had sex in over a year,' and I'm like, 'No, actually it's been the most healing thing.'"

Lena recalled how she realised she was taking prescription drugs for "emotional pain" as well as physical pain. Recalling how close she was to calling time on her life, the 33-year-old explained: "Suddenly, especially this stuff, the benzos (benzodiazepines, a common type of anxiety medication), it changes your brain chemistry and suddenly you're not yourself. You're not present. You're not functional.

"One day, I looked around and I was lying in a bed in my parents' apartment under two blankets, in the same pyjamas I'd been in for three days, and I was like, 'This isn't me.' It wasn't that I was suicidal. I felt nothing. I didn't want to live."