Kylie Jenner was induced and gave birth to daughter '45 minutes later'

Kylie Jenner has opened up about her labour with daughter Stormi Webster.

The make-up mogul is gearing up to mark her first child's second birthday on Saturday by launching the Stormi Collection for Kylie Cosmetics.

Taking to her Instagram Stories recently, Kylie reached out to fans and asked them if they wanted a "labour delivery, pregnancy YouTube video to tell you the whole story".

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star then went on to reveal she "actually got induced".

"I thought I was gonna have her on the second, 2-2-18, and she came early," the 22-year-old explained in the since-deleted post. "They broke my water and I had her 45 minutes later. It was crazy and, yeah, I would love to share with you guys."

In a final message, Kylie wrote: "Happy early birthday to my baby. I can't believe she's about to be two."

Last week, the beauty entrepreneur debuted a massive billboard on Los Angeles' La Cienega Boulevard, featuring a shot of her and Stormi promoting the upcoming release.

Kylie shares the toddler with her ex, rapper Travis Scott.