Andy Samberg's Palm Springs sets record at Sundance Film Festival

Andy Samberg's movie Palm Springs has set a Sundance Film Festival record.

According to editors at Deadline, the comedy, directed by Max Barbakow and starring Samberg and Cristin Milioti, was purchased by bosses at Hulu and independent distributor Neon for $17,500,000.69 (£13.4 million) on Monday.

This means Palm Springs, which also stars J.K. Simmons, Meredith Hagner, and Camila Mendes, has beaten the previous record holder, The Birth of a Nation, by just 69 cents.

Nate Parker's historical drama about slave preacher Nat Turner was acquired by executives at Fox Searchlight Pictures for $17,500,000 at the film festival back in 2016.

According to a joint statement, Neon will distribute the existential comedy, while Hulu will eventually add the film to its popular streaming service.

It was originally rumoured that Palm Springs was purchased for $15 million (£11.5 million), but the movie, which premiered at Sundance on Sunday, managed to add just over $2 million to its price tag.

The film was produced by Samberg's The Lonely Island production company Party Over Here, and the producers expressed their disbelief at the record-breaking sale in a message shortly after news broke.

"We spent over $85 million of our own money on this movie, WE ARE TAKING A BATH on this deal," they joked. "We hope NEON and Hulu are happy but we definitely have a lot of explaining to do to our families."

Palm Springs follows misfit Nyles, played by Samberg, who teams up with Milioti's reluctant maid of honour Sarah, at a wedding. The duo proceeds to wreak havoc on the romantic celebration.