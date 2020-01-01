Emily Blunt was terrified filming car stunt for A Quiet Place sequel

Emily Blunt was terrified while filming a high-speed car stunt for A Quiet Place: Part II.

The original sci-fi horror, which followed a family fighting for survival in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by blind extraterrestrial creatures with an acute sense of hearing, was a major hit with the critics and at the box office following its release in 2018. Accordingly, the British actress, along with her onscreen children Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds signed up to return for a sequel, to be directed once again by her husband John Krasinski.

The debut trailer for the sequel, released earlier this month, showed a flashback to the first day of alien invasion, with Blunt driving a car around town with her kids as passengers. Once an alien drops from the sky, she has to speed off down a road, until she encounters a runaway bus and has to reverse back down the road at speed with the bus on her tail.

But during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Mary Poppins Returns actress admitted the stunt was entirely practical and she just had to react while a stunt driver handled the car off-camera.

"I'm really proud of John for that shot because it was choreographed for two weeks," she explained. "That is not a CGI bus, that is a real bus. And then there's a stunt driver on the top of the car. And so really, my life is in his hands. So I said to him before, I looked up at him and I went 'Well, I hope you're good because my life is in your hands.' And he just lent down and he went, 'I'm the best.' And he really was. But it's sort of terrifying. I've never done a stunt like that."

A Quiet Place: Part II, which features new castmembers such as Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou, hits cinemas from 20 March.