NEWS Pamela Anderson thinks 'progressive' society can be 'paralysing' for men







The 52-year-old actress - who married movie mogul Jon Peters earlier this month - wants to be "treated as a woman" and insisted equality doesn't mean that men have to be "feminised".



Asked how a man can win her over, she said: "Show me something new. Every person is a journey into the unknown.



"It's about trust in the wildness - sometimes this takes patience, confidence and looking at the big picture.

"But I think it goes both ways. I lose interest easily - I want a man to teach me.



"I want to be treated as a woman. That's a slippery slope these days - it's hard for men to know what they 'can' do and it's a bit paralysing in this progressive movement.



"But equality doesn't mean feminisation - just be a man, be sensitive, be strong, be wise and just be kind."



The former 'Baywatch' star - who has sons Brandon 23, and Dylan, 22, with ex-husband Tommy Lee - is fascinated by male psychology and reads a lot on the subject.



She told Australia's Maxim magazine: "I'm still learning but I love books like 'Iron John'. I have boys, so male psychology is an interest and I study it a lot."



And the blonde beauty warned about the importance of being "careful" when around people in positions of power.



Asked her thoughts on the #MeToo movement, she said: "I think we need to take action when we are uncomfortable and be careful when dealing with people in power - to be safe. And it's our job to teach our children respect with respect."