Hailey Bieber asked her parents if marrying Justin Bieber was a bad idea

Hailey Bieber asked her parents to tell her if they thought she was "doing something crazy" by marrying Justin Bieber in 2018.

The couple first dated back in 2015 and rekindled their relationship in May 2018 before getting engaged that July and married that September.

Acknowledging their whirlwind romance in their new YouTube documentary series, Seasons, Hailey admitted she asked her parents Stephen and Kennya Baldwin to tell her if she was making a mistake rushing into marriage.

"It all happened really fast and kind of all at once, but him and I have known each other for so long that there was a part of it that didn't feel scary," she recalled. "It's just such a big life decision that it was just, it was so much emotion all at one time."

"I remember calling my parents when we decided to get married and I said, 'This is the time I need you to stop me from doing something crazy if you think this is a bad idea'," the 23-year-old continued. "Cause in my heart I knew that it's what I wanted to do but I was like, just tell me right now if you think, well, woah, just relax and take a breath and think about this and see how you feel in like 24 hours or a week or something."

She added: "And they were like, 'Honestly, we think that this is meant to be for you and we know that this is what you want, so we trust you.' And I was like, alright."

Elsewhere in Seasons, which debuted on Monday, Justin recalled he "did not want to be there" at their first-ever meeting after one of his concerts, but goes on to gush of his wife: "Since I was young, I always wanted to be married. I always wanted a family... And I have the sickest chick in the game. She's so awesome."