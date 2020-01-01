Joaquin Phoenix, The Lion King & Cynthia Erivo land top PETA movie awards

The Lion King, Joaquin Phoenix and Cynthia Erivo have landed the top awards at animal rights group PETA's annual Oscats.

Officials at the group's Animals in Film and Television Division have announced their third annual compassion honours for the stars and films that promoted kindness to animals through "positive actions, story lines, and the use of computer-generated imagery".

Joker star and PETA's 2019 Person of the Year Phoenix and Harriet's Erivo have been named Best Actor and Best Actress, while PETA's Best Picture prize has been handed to The Lion King for its use of "breathtaking CGI to portray its cast of wild-animal characters instead of exploiting a single real one".

Dumbo has also landed two awards for Best Screenplay and Best Bad Guy (Michael Keaton), Abominable has been named Best Animated Film, and Elton John biopic Rocketman picks up Best Costume Design for using only faux fur to bring the rock legend's wardrobe to life.

Phoenix was also among the producers of PETA's Best Documentary, The Animal People, which chronicles the true story of six advocates determined to expose one of the world's largest animal-testing labs.

There are also wins for Tom Hanks, who picks up Best Food for Thought Moment for his A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood line, "I don't want to eat anything that has a mother", Charlize Theron's Long Shot (PETA Pick), and Cats (Best Movie Starring Cats Without Using Any Cats).