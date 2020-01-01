Peaky Blinders triumphs at Britain's National Television Awards 2020

TV drama Peaky Blinders and its star Cillian Murphy were the big winners at Britain's National Television Awards in London on Tuesday night.

Creator Steven Knight's series landed the Drama award at the O2 Arena ceremony, while absent Murphy scored the Drama Performance prize.

Chernobyl, the mini-series documenting the 1986 Soviet nuclear disaster, was named Best New Drama, while Mrs. Brown's Boys triumphed in the Comedy category.

Other notable winners included Jesy Nelson, whose documentary on social media trolls, Odd One Out, landed the Factual prize, and beloved TV double act Ant and Dec, who extended their record streak of victories in the TV Presenter section with a nineteenth win.

Monty Python star Michael Palin was honoured with a Special Recognition award for his work as a comedian, actor, and travel documentarian. He dedicated the prize to late pal and Monty Python colleague Terry Jones, who passed away last week.

The full list of winners is:

New Drama - Chernobyl

Comedy - Mrs Brown's Boys

Challenge Show - The Great British Bake Off

TV Presenter - Ant and Dec

Factual - Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out

Drama - Peaky Blinders

Drama Performance - Cillian Murphy - Peaky Blinders

Newcomer - Peter Ash - Coronation Street

TV Judge - David Walliams - Britain's Got Talent

Serial Drama - Emmerdale

Serial Drama Performance - Katie McGlynn - Coronation Street

Talent Show - Strictly Come Dancing

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award - I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Live Magazine Show - This Morning

Impact Award - Gavin and Stacey

Special Recognition - Michael Palin